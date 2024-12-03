Rihanna Gets Called Out by Fans For Looking Like the Cookie Monster
Rihanna is famous for her high sense of fashion ... but some fans are mistaking her latest ensemble for the Cookie Monster!
The singer attended The Fashion Awards in London, England, this week with her rapper boyfriend, A$AP Rocky — and she donned a shaggy light blue oversized hat with a matching coat along with a black Christian Lacroix FW02 Couture dress.
Pretty fashionable one might think ... but it didn't seem to go over too well with a handful of Rihanna's supporters on X.
Several of them posted messages comparing Rihanna to the Muppet's fluffy blue Cookie Monster character.
One simply wrote, "Cookie monster." Another asked, "Is Rihanna being attacked by the cookie monster?" A third said, "Rihanna just dressed up as the cookie monster." And a fourth mocked Rihanna for wearing "Cookie Monster couture."
Meanwhile, Rihanna wasn't the only celeb making an appearance at the awards show. Other bold-faced names to hit the red carpet included ... Rita Ora, Joe Jonas, Alessandra Ambrosio, Maria Sharapova, James Corden, Chloe Bailey, Venus Williams, Julia Fox, Ashley Graham and Issa Rae.