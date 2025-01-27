Rihanna Considering In-Person Support for A$AP Rocky in Court

Rihanna is courting A$AP Rocky, as in she's figuring out how best to support her man during his criminal trial ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell us ... RiRi is "considering" appearing in the L.A. courtroom where Rocky's standing trial for the alleged 2022 shooting of A$AP Relli.

Rihanna possibly sitting in the courtroom gallery is noteworthy for a lot of reasons. First, she's a huge celeb and mother to Rocky's 2 kids ... so, both things could have an influence on a jury.

Play video content TMZ.com

TMZ broke the story ... Rihanna was a key part of the jury selection process, as prospective jurors were asked if they're fans of hers, or if they'd purchased any of her Fenty products.

Obviously, prosecutors and Rocky's attorney Joe Tacopina recognize her potential to swing things. Legally speaking, it's not supposed to have an effect ... but jurors are only human, after all.

Rihanna's man is facing 2 felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and has pled not guilty. After opening statements were made last Friday, the trial is set to resume Tuesday.

Play video content DECEMBER 2024 TMZ.com

We're told it does not appear she'll be in court tomorrow, but she could be there later this week.