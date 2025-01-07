Rihanna Is Red Hot & Smokin' In New Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Drop
Rihanna Red Hot, See-Through & Smokin'!!!🔥
Rihanna’s ringing in 2025 with a bang -- and she’s already got hearts racing for Valentine’s Day with her scorching new Savage X Fenty campaign.
The singer served up some serious sultriness in her latest drop of IG pics -- red-hot lace lingerie, a bow and arrow, and enough heat to make Cupid sweat!
Rihanna’s styling is pure fire, rocking that barely-there, see-through bra with matching lace and suspender-style undies.
One snap has her draped in opulent red roses, slaying a sultry over-the-shoulder pose that drove her fans wild.
The sexy red collection is part of RiRi’s "Loveline" for Valentine’s Day — and let’s be real, she’s definitely the one to take style notes from, especially since her romance with A$AP Rocky is in full bloom.