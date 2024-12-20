Rihanna Snacks On 'Chicken Nugget Caviar' Combo, Holiday Snack Hack

Rihanna’s dropping a holiday snack hack for all the soccer moms -- a snack that's both bougie and budget-friendly... depending on who’s paying!

The Fenty Beauty entrepreneur dropped a hilarious IG video Thursday ... where she flexed with her caviar while her friend brought a plate of chicken nuggets to the table, creating the ultimate "chicken nugget caviar" combo.

Play video content

The video is pure gold -- just two pals having a blast, with RiRi spreading her luxurious caviar on her friend's budget-friendly chicken nuggets like it’s no big deal.

After a little sprinkle of fancy, they both dive in ... and while it's tough to catch every word through the laughter, one thing’s for sure -- they've clearly found the ultimate snack combo since peanut butter met jelly.

Between laughs and bites, they’re giving a call to all the "soccer moms" to forget the charcuterie boards this Christmas and try this genius combo instead.