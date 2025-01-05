Elton John Jokes About Eyesight at Golden Globes, Calls Brandi Carlile Rihanna

Play video content CBS

Elton John says his eyesight's fine ... just ask his Golden Globe presenter Rihanna -- or, is that Brandi Carlile?

The singer-songwriter took to the stage to present an award at Sunday night's show ... walking out with country music star Carlile -- and, at first, he seems to get serious, saying he's going to address all the reports about his eyesight.

Elton tells the crowd he'd like to talk about the persistent reports about his regressive eyesight ... explaining the rumors are overblown and it's not really as bad as it seems.

He then adds, "I'm so pleased to be here with my cohost, Rihanna."

Of course, Brandi Carlile and Rihanna don't look at all alike ... and, the audience knows it -- bursting out laughing at the crack.

As we reported ... Elton announced he was recovering from a severe eye infection back in September -- which had seriouslylimited his vision.

Months later, John told an audience in the UK he was unable to really see the premiere of the new “The Devil Wears Prada” musical. He also said in an interview he's stuck -- hoping to make a career comback, but he can't because of his limited vision.

