Elton John Gets Support From Portable Urinal Co. After Peeing in Bottle

Elton John's recent pee emergency in a French shoe store might be a troubling sign for the legendary singer ... but, the folks at a portable urinal company say they've got him covered.

Here's the streaming news Elton -- and others, we're sure -- can use ... Jeffrey Luckey is the owner of Biorelief.com, and says his company's got a bunch of options for the 77-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer.

As we reported, Elton whipped out his "Rocketman" in the middle of the store in Nice, and relieved himself in a bottle.

JL says the company's all about discretion -- something Sir Elton was lacking -- and they make that possible with products he can conceal under any outfit.

Take their Stadium Pal for instance ... Luckey says you can go anywhere at any time, so Elton could've taken a whiz and bought a pair of sneakers at the same time.

BTW, Luckey -- like Michael Blackson, who we got at LAX earlier this week -- says Elton's age means he needs a john more often, so best to be prepared ... whether out and about or in bed at night.

As we told you, Elton took a whiz in the middle of the shop when the owner told him there was no public restroom -- but no hard feelings, they shook hands before parting ways.