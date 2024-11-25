Elton John Shares Candid Update on Eyesight Loss After Infection

Play video content ABC

Elton John is sharing a candid update on his eyesight ... revealing he's still struggling to see months after suffering a severe infection that limited his vision.

Watch the video, the singer reveals he still cannot see out of his right eye ... which is why he's yet to release new music.

As Elton puts it ... he hasn't been able to properly see for 4 months, especially since his left eye already wasn't "the greatest."

However, EJ isn't ruling out a comeback, as he says there's been "hope and encouragement" that all will be well.

He adds ... "But I am kind of stuck at the moment, because I can do something like this, but going into the studio and recording -- I don't know. Because I can't see a lyric, for start. "

As he goes on, Elton says he is "taking an initiative" to sort out his eyesight ... admitting the setback left him "floored."

He continues ... "I can't see anything. I can't read anything. I can't watch anything."

Nonetheless, Elton says he's still the "luckiest man in the world," sharing he has a lot to be proud of including ... his beautiful sons, Zachary and Elijah.

Elton retired from touring back in 2023 after battling a number of health issues over the years ... but defended his decision was a family one. Specifically, he didn't want to miss out on Zachary and Elijah's teenage years due to being on the road.