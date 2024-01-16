Elton John Becomes Latest EGOT Recipient After Picking Up Emmy Win

Elton John is the latest star to land in the pantheon of EGOT greats -- and while he might've had to wait a long, long time ... it was well worth the patience to break through in TV.

The iconic musician won an Emmy Monday night for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) -- due to his Disney+ concert special -- which was a huge deal considering it put him in an exclusive club of other entertainers who've checked all the showbiz boxes.

Of course, with his Emmy win ... EJ becomes the 19th person to have won an Oscar, Emmy, Grammy and Tony -- something the Rocket Man himself was grateful for, in statement only.

Indeed, Elton wasn't on hand at yesterday's awards show to pick up his hardware or to make a speech in front of everyone ... but his husband, David Furnish, and an EP from the special went up there on his behalf and relayed a message from Elton himself, "I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight."

He added, "The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world. Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful."

As for why he didn't show ... Elton had his knee replaced in surgery recently, and he was at home in the UK recovering -- although Furnish did say they called him up with the news.