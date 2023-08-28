Elton John Briefly Hospitalized in France ... After Falling at Home

Elton John is on the mend after taking a nasty fall at home, and getting admitted to a hospital this weekend.

The singer got treatment Sunday night in Monaco after taking a tumble at his villa in Nice, France. It's unclear what caused his fall, but it was obviously serious enough for Elton to feel he needed to be seen by a doc.

The injury, and whatever treatment he got, required an overnight stay ... as he wasn't discharged until Monday morning -- something his rep confirms to TMZ.

Elton's rep says the hospital stay was just a "precautionary measure," and adds ... "Following checkups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health."