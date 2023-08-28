Elton John Briefly Hospitalized in France After Falling at Home
8/28/2023 7:02 AM PT
Elton John is on the mend after taking a nasty fall at home, and getting admitted to a hospital this weekend.
The singer got treatment Sunday night in Monaco after taking a tumble at his villa in Nice, France. It's unclear what caused his fall, but it was obviously serious enough for Elton to feel he needed to be seen by a doc.
The injury, and whatever treatment he got, required an overnight stay ... as he wasn't discharged until Monday morning -- something his rep confirms to TMZ.
Elton's rep says the hospital stay was just a "precautionary measure," and adds ... "Following checkups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health."
EJ's been vacationing in France over the summer with his husband, David Furnish, and their kids. He's been enjoying retirement since his final tour performance in Stockholm.