Elton John Testifies On Kevin Spacey's Behalf in Sexual Assault Trial

Kevin Spacey got an assist from a famous friend in his sexual assault trial ... Elton John.

The Rocket Man appeared remotely Monday from Monaco, essentially challenging the testimony of one of Spacey's accusers who claimed he was groped by the actor while driving to Elton's annual White Tie and Tiara Ball.

The accuser said the incident happened either in 2004 or 2005, but Elton testified Spacey was only at one party -- in 2001. Elton said Spacey spent the night at his home after the party.

Elton's husband, David Furnish, also testified Spacey was only at the 2001 bash, and said he had checked photographs of the events which backed up his testimony.

