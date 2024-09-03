Elton John Says He's Recovering From Severe Eye Infection, Limited Vision

Elton John is on the mend ... from a severe eye infection he says has left him with limited vision in one eye.

The "Rocket Man" singer shared a health update Tuesday on social media, revealing he's been dealing with an eye issue for some time now and is slowly healing.

Elton says his road to recovery has been "an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye."

He says doctors, nurses and family members are helping him get right and have been taking care of him for several weeks as he recuperates at home.

Elton hasn't been spotted out a lot this summer, and he says the eye infection has kept him at home ... though he is feeling positive about his progression when it comes to healing and recovery.

