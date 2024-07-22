Elton John Allegedly Pissing In a Bottle at Shoe Store Inspires Copycats

Elton John supposedly relieving himself in a shoe store has had unintended consequences for those who run the joint ... let's just say they're seeing a lot of yellow around the building lately.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the story about Elton allegedly leaking in the shoe store from a couple weeks ago has unfortunately inspired copycats ... all of whom seem to be taking their cues from EJ -- either as a prank on the shop, or just to be pricks.

Among some of the follow-up urine instances we're told have taken place ... one person peed in a bottle inside the store -- just like Elton himself allegedly did -- while another took a leak on the store's front steps, which our sources say the owner is sure was a streaming ode to EJ.

Needless to say ... we're told the boss is frustrated with the antics, 'cause not only is it gross and rude -- but these clowns are actually hurting the business ... and our sources say the owner hopes these pissant stop soon.

Play video content TMZ.com

As we reported ... the story goes, the rock legend couldn't hold it while shopping for sneakers at Sugarkikz in Nice earlier this month ... and ended up pissing in a plastic bottle in the middle of a store ... so says the guy who runs the shop, anyway.

The alleged Elton bottle situation was captured on video surveillance, BTW ... but we're told that footage will never see the light of day.