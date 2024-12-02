Elton John Says He's Lost His Eyesight After His Battle With an Infection

Elton John made a shocking admission over the weekend — he's lost his eyesight.

The legendary singer revealed the unfortunate news while addressing the crowd at a charity event after the Sunday premiere of the new musical, “The Devil Wears Prada” at the Dominion Theatre in London, England.

Elton wrote the composition for the play based on the popular 2006 film about a young assistant trying to survive her treacherous boss at a fashion magazine.

During his speech, Elton told the audience he was unable to watch many of the play's previews because he lost his eyesight.

He added that "it’s hard for me to see it, but I love to hear it and, boy, it sounded good tonight."

You may recall in September ... Elton announced on Instagram he contracted an infection that resulted in "limited vision in one eye."

At the time, he said he was "healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.”