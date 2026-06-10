Drew Sidora's 'RHOA' Salary Revealed In Divorce War

Drew Sidora’s 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' salary was revealed as part of her bitter divorce from Ralph Pittman ... TMZ has learned.

According to the final judgment in her divorce case, the reality star's LLC brought in a little over $352K in 2023, but the judge noted that Drew testified to earning $380K in 2024 for her role in Season 16 of 'RHOA' ... which premiered in 2025.

Per court docs, Drew was paid $22,500 per episode. The same year she apparently earned around $19K in residuals and royalty income and another $83K for other employment endeavors.

In 2025, the court found Drew’s 'RHOA' income was increased to $26K per episode, which amounted to her bringing in around $456K for Season 17.

The judge states Drew has been a main cast member on the Bravo show since Season 13.

As TMZ first reported, the final judgment in Drew and Ralph's nasty divorce finally came in this week after they battled in court for over a year.