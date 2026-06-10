'RHOA' Drew Sidora's Divorce Final: Ordered to Pay Ex Ralph Child Support, Keeps Dog

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Drew Sidora was ordered to cough up monthly child support to her ex-husband, Ralph Pittman, as part of their divorce judgment ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained the judgment entered by the court on June 8, following a trial where Drew and Ralph both testified.

Per the court docs, the court determined Drew's monthly income was approximately $38K per month, while Ralph earned around $27K. The figures are vastly different from the figures Drew submitted in the case, in which she claimed Ralph earned over $70K a month.

As a result, Drew -- who wed Ralph in 2014 and split in 2023 -- was ordered to pay $2,218 per month in child support for their 2 kids.

The exes own a $1.9 million home in Atlanta and have various other loans against the property. Ralph was awarded ownership of the home, but has to pay around $145K to Drew for her interest in the home.

Per the judgment, Drew keeps a Cadillac Escalade and Ralph gets the Porsche Taycan and Cadillac XT5.

In addition, Drew will keep the family dog and neither party will receive spousal support.

The docs also note Drew's last name will be restored to Jordan.

As TMZ first reported, Drew and Ralph have been going back and forth in court for years. Drew was recently ordered to vacate the home ... only for the judge to reverse the decision after the 'RHOA' alum claimed she would be homeless.