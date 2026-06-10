'RHOA' Drew Sidora Asks For $400K From Ex Ralph, Calls Him Clout Chaser

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Drew Sidora wants her estranged husband, Ralph Pittman, to cough up over $400K to cover legal bills she racked up in their divorce battle ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Drew, who was married to Ralph from 2014 to 2023, said the "hostility" shown by her ex during the divorce has been "continuous and unrelenting."

Drew claims Ralph is dragging out the divorce in an attempt to destroy her while "seeking to maintain a certain level of clout for having been married" to her.

She says he played with her emotions throughout the case ... claiming he previously gave her a false hope that they would reconcile. Drew testified in court that Ralph's behavior reminded her of "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde." She said he would be nice and caring ... only to turn cold and mean.

At the trial, Ralph testified he had to take out loans to finance Drew's appearance on 'RHOA' ... ensuring they had a big home, and she had designer clothes and hairstylists.

Drew alleged Ralph's effort to get primary custody of their kids ended up costing her $411,520 in legal fees ... and she wants him to pay.