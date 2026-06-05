'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora Relieved After Avoiding Eviction Amid Divorce

Play video content Video: Drew Sidora Talks About Victory in Housing Battle With Ex TMZ.com

Drew Sidora's feeling relieved after narrowly avoiding eviction in her bitter divorce battle with estranged husband Ralph Pittman ... and you can see it in her face.

We got the 'RHOA' star leaving Riviere Agency's Swim & Resort Day in New York City on Thursday and our photog asked her about a judge swooping in at the 11th hour to save her from being kicked out of her home.

Drew tells us how she reacted after getting the good news ... and she says she's trusting the court system to do its job and is finally hoping to see the light at the end of what's been a devastating three-year chapter.

As we reported, Drew was days away from being forced out of her marital home in an eviction she claimed would've left her homeless ... but a last-minute ruling means she and Ralph can continue living there for now.