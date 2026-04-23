'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora's Ex Ralph Denies Claim He Beat Their Son

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Drew Sidora dropped a bombshell abuse claim about her estranged husband, Ralph Pittman, as part of their bitter divorce ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ ... Drew made the case for the judge presiding over the divorce to reconsider the decision ordering the reality star to vacate the Georgia home she shares with Ralph by the end of next month. Drew told the court she didn't have the funds to move and would be homeless, unless the decision was reversed.

As TMZ first reported, a judge awarded Ralph primary custody of their two kids after a recent hearing in which Ralph blamed Drew for one of their kids having excessive tardiness from school.

Drew said she previously submitted evidence, "a video in which [Ralph] could be heard severely beating the parties' son." She said Ralph admitted to the beating in 2024 ... but denied it at the hearing in March 2026.

She again takes issue with being ordered to be out of the home by next month ... and also claims Ralph admitted they are $25K behind on mortgage payments.

The 'RHOA' star said she's confused as to why the court ruled in Ralph's favor when he has a "documented history of physically abusing the parties' son." We reached out to Ralph's rep, who had no comment on the matter.