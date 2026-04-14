'RHOA's Drew Sidora's Monthly Income Revealed in Divorce Battle

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Drew Sidora's 5-figure monthly income was exposed as part of her ugly divorce battle ... this, according to docs from her messy divorce.

The court docs, obtained by TMZ, show the Bravo star pulls in an average of $12,066 per month in gross income while Ralph Pittman -- who reportedly works in technology -- earns $71,524 a month in gross income.

The finances being revealed come as Ralph was awarded temporary primary custody of their two kids after a recent hearing.

The decision came after Ralph told the judge their kids had been excessively absent while in Drew’s care.