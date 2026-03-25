Kandi Burruss' Divorce Settlement Reveals 6-Figure Lump Sum to Ex Todd Tucker

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kandi Burruss will not be paying her ex-husband Todd Tucker a dime in child or spousal support -- but she will be coughing up a hefty 6-figure lump sum as part of their divorce settlement ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained the settlement agreement signed by Kandi and Todd. The exes wed in April 2014 and split last year.

Per the deal, neither party will be paid child support or spousal support. Kandi and Todd agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their kids, Ace, born in 2016, and Blaze, born in 2019.

Kandi will keep the children's passports, but Todd can request them from her ahead of any international travel. As for their boujee assets ...

The 'RHOA' star will keep her 2022 Bentley SUV, Cadillac Escalade, Ford F-250, Porsche Cayenne SUV and a 1963 Chevrolet Camaro. Todd walks away with a 2020 Mercedes G-Wagon, 2020 Porsche 911, 2023 Range Rover, 1973 Ford Bronco, 1963 Lincoln, and a Ford Transit Van.

The exes agreed to sell a food truck they own. The real estate divvied up between Kandi and Todd were redacted in the paperwork, and Todd agreed to vacate Kandi’s guest home within 15 days of the parenting deal being signed.

Remember, Kandi claimed Todd was essentially squatting in the ATL guest house, while Todd said he was only in there because she kicked him out of their main pad.

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To equal everything out, Kandi will pay Todd a lump sum of $426K. The duo will split their credit card reward points. The deal says Todd paid Kandi $38K to satisfy the balance owed on their 2025-2026 Atlanta Hawks season tickets ... Kandi will keep those season tickets.