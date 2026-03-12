'RHOA's Kandi Burruss Settles Her Divorce With Ex-Husband Todd Tucker
'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kandi Burruss and her ex-husband, Todd Tucker, have settled their divorce after months of bitter back and forth ... TMZ has learned.
Kandi and Todd informed the court of their deal on March 11, explaining they hashed out a full and final settlement ... this according to court docs, obtained by TMZ.
The court ordered Kandi and Todd to submit their settlement paperwork -- which covers child support and includes a parenting plan -- by next week.
As TMZ first reported, Kandi announced she split from Todd in November 2025, after 10 years of marriage.
The 'RHOA' star asked for joint custody of their two kids, but changed her request to sole custody after Todd demanded primary custody. Todd claimed Kandi had been working in New York, while he cared for the kids in Georgia.
Kandi disputed Todd’s claims he was the primary caregiver. She also slammed him for living rent-free in her guest home. Todd claimed he was only living in the backhouse because Kandi kicked him out of the main home they once shared.
Todd also asked the court to award him support in his original petition.