Kandi Burruss Slams Ex Todd Tucker for Living Rent-Free in Her Guest House

Kandi Burruss says her estranged husband, Todd Tucker, is living rent-free in her guest house amid their bitter divorce and not paying a dime in rent ... TMZ has learned.

According to new court docs, obtained by TMZ, the 'RHOA' alum slammed Todd for not contributing financially to the home and the care of their kids ... as they continue to fight over custody and support.

Kandi says since they separated, Todd's been living in her guest house in Atlanta ... which she says is her own property purchased before the marriage. In the docs, she says Todd hasn't paid a “single expense for the maintenance and upkeep of the home, to include - utilities, gas, lawn care, water, pest control or even fees associated with the alarm system.”

On top of that, Kandi says Todd hasn't provided any support for the home where their two kids, Ace and Blaze, live. She says she is the traditional caregiver for the kids, despite her active professional life as an entertainer and reality star ... and she says a hired nanny picks up most of the rest of the slack, despite his claims on social media that he's an active father.

In her filing, Kandi claims their kids have had two birthdays since she filed for divorce in November 2025 ... she says Todd attended their separate parties, but refused to contribute to the costs. She also claims he hasn't helped her out with tuition, fees, or school supplies ... and hasn't kicked in for child support.

Kandi admits she's been out of town in New York working on Broadway since November 2025, where she'll remain until March ... but she says despite her work commitments, she's been flying back and forth to see the kids.

Kandi is asking the judge to order Todd to pay child support and share in the expenses for the kids. She's also asking the judge to issue an order laying out the parenting time for each.