Kandi Burruss Staying Friends With Estranged Husband Todd Tucker, for the Kids

Kandi Burruss is getting real about her split from husband Todd Tucker ... saying the two are actually trying to level up their friendship post-breakup, all in the name of co-parenting.

Speaking on "TODAY," Kandi explained that even with divorce proceedings underway, she and Todd still spent the holidays together -- 'cause their top priority is keeping things as smooth as possible for their two kids, a 9-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter.

Kandi says one thing that’s really helped her get through the emotional rollercoaster of divorce is starring in the Broadway musical "& Juliet" -- calling it the best kind of therapy, since it keeps her fully distracted.

She says between throwing herself into work and focusing on being the best version of herself, it’s helped a lot ... 'cause BTS she might be falling apart, but once that curtain goes up, she’s gotta power through.