Kandi Burruss Announces Split From Todd Tucker

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker are splitting up after nearly 15 years together ... according to a heartfelt social media post from Kandi.

The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star shared the news Friday afternoon ... telling fans that after much thought and prayer she's decided to file for divorce.

While an emotional and difficult time, Kandi says she plans to focus on "protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect."

Burruss says she will pour her time into her work, family and growing as an individuals ... and, she thanks everyone for supporting her and Todd over the years -- before asking for privacy as the two navigate the difficult circumstances.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the two separated a few months ago after growing apart for some time-- and, it's been an amicable split with "legitimately no drama."

Our sources say Kandi's stopped wearing her wedding ring recently ... but, they still talk every day on the phone and when they're in person. Kandi's been staying in New York City recently while Todd's been taking care of the kids in Atlanta.

Kandi and Todd met on the set of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" way back in 2011 ... and, Todd popped the question two years later. They married in 2014 wedding ceremony themed on the hit 1988 movie "Coming to America."

The couple share two children ... a 9-year-old son named Ace and a daughter named Blaze who turns 6 tomorrow.