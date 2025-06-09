Celebs Arrive in Style for 2025 BET Awards

Hollywood's ready to give out more awards ... and the stars are turning heads as they show up for the 2025 BET Awards ... and we've got all the photos!!!

Kevin Hart is hosting Monday's live event from the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles ... and some of the early arrivals include Bow Wow, Terrence J, Skai Jackson and LeToya Luckett.

Riley and Kandi Burruss are in the house too ... and we've seen some star-studded looks from famous folks like Jordin Sparks, Busta Rhymes and Erica Mena ... among others.

D-Nice and Jennifer Freeman are boo'd up in matching all black outfits ... and ya gotta see fashion statements from Tommy Davidson, Spice, Khadeen Indrea, DeVon Franklin, Teddy Riley and Alex Isley.