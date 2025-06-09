BET Awards 2025 Still on Despite Downtown L.A. ICE Protests and Violence

The 2025 BET Awards have the unlucky circumstance of being centered smack dab in downtown L.A. as the city's most aggressive ICE protests are happening, but the show must go on ... with close supervision from cops, of course!!!

A rep for BET tells TMZ Hip Hop ... the network will remain committed to the safety of their guests and staff for "culture’s biggest night" ... and is monitoring the situation and working closely with LAPD.

There's a riot goin' on and we're not talking about the dearly departed Sly Stone.

Waymo cars have been going up in flames, while dozens of people have been arrested, with President Donald Trump threatening Calif. Governor Gavin Newsom to be the next ... but we're told the 2025 BET Awards will indeed take place later today at 8 PM ET/PT as scheduled.

In addition to attendees, there will be plenty of star power to protect: Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx, Lil Wayne, Teyana Taylor, GloRilla, Playboi Carti, Leon Thomas and Kirk Franklin are all set to deliver performances on the big stage.