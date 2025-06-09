Hollywood Celebs Speak Out Against ICE Amid Immigration Raids
Hollywood Celebs Torch ICE Over Immigration Raids!!!
ICE is getting torched by Hollywood -- celebs are loud, pissed, and not holding back as protests over immigration raids blow up across the country, particularly after this weekend's events in Los Angeles.
Celebs are using their platforms to clap back, protest-style -- with the likes of Reneé Rapp, Tyler, The Creator, and Eva Longoria not mincing words, while Chrissy Teigen’s out here plugging yet another protest to really drive it home.
Check out the gallery to see what the rest of the stars are saying -- Sophia Bush, Hilary Duff, and Nina Dobrev are posting up in solidarity, while Rosario Dawson, Natasha Lyonne, and Jessica Alba are handing out know-your-rights reminders like candy.
One thing’s crystal clear -- celebs are done playing nice, and ICE just pissed off the wrong crowd.