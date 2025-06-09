Hollywood Celebs Speak Out Against ICE Amid Immigration Raids

ICE is getting torched by Hollywood -- celebs are loud, pissed, and not holding back as protests over immigration raids blow up across the country, particularly after this weekend's events in Los Angeles.

Celebs are using their platforms to clap back, protest-style -- with the likes of Reneé Rapp, Tyler, The Creator, and Eva Longoria not mincing words, while Chrissy Teigen’s out here plugging yet another protest to really drive it home.