LAFC Fans Protest ICE During Match, Unfurl Banners, Chant 'F*** ICE'

Protests over immigration raids spilled into an MLS stadium on Sunday ... with LAFC fans making their anti-ICE stances known loud and clear during the middle of the Los Angeles club's game against Kansas City.

Multiple people hit BMO Stadium near downtown L.A. -- where chaos has erupted for the last three days as police and protesters have clashed on roadways -- to voice their displeasure with the ICE raids that have occurred in the city.

Before the game, some unfurled a massive black banner that read "Abolish ICE." Others wrote signs to make their feelings known.

During the contest -- which LAFC won 3-1 -- hundreds chanted in unison "f*** ICE" as well.

AFICIÓN DE LAFC MUESTRA DESCONTENTO CON LAS REDADAS EN CONTRA DE LOS INMIGRANTES EN LOS ANGELES Y GRITARON: “FUCK ICE”.



En medio de la tensión por las recientes redadas en la ciudad de Los Angeles, CA la afición de @LAFC @LAFC3252 mostró su descontento y gritaron durante el… pic.twitter.com/drwPaL7i56 — Pase Filtrado (@pasefiltrado) June 9, 2025 @pasefiltrado

LAFC forward Jeremy Ebobisse -- who signed a three-year deal last year -- said after the match he fully supports the fans' protest, calling the scenes unfolding around the city heartbreaking.

"I live downtown," Ebobisse said, "and I've been seeing and hearing everything that's going on. It really breaks the heart to see the callous movements that we're seeing in our streets."

"Definitely wanted to acknowledge the situation because it's not normal. We can't treat it as normal."