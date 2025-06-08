Donald Trump Trips Up The Steps Of Air Force One

Play video content

President Donald Trump just pulled a Biden classic -- he tripped up the steps of Air Force One on the way to Camp David Sunday.

The clip’s good for a chuckle -- Trump was already shuffling up the stairs like he had all day, but still managed to miss a step and nearly ate it.

Luckily, he had a grip on the handrail -- caught himself and kept it moving like nothing happened. Cool as ever, no sweat.

Clearly, DT wasn’t about to dwell -- he’s been too busy torching Gov. Gavin Newsom and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, calling them out for "total leadership failure" after ICE raids sparked chaos and violent street clashes across the city.