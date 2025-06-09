Waymo Yanks Vehicles From Downtown L.A. After They're Set on Fire in Protests

Waymo’s self-driving cars can dodge traffic -- but not angry crowds ... 'cause multiple vehicles got totally wrecked during the immigration protests over the weekend.

Downtown L.A. turned into a battleground with Waymo’s self-driving cars set ablaze, flames ripping through the fleet as anti-ICE graffiti covered every inch -- and the chaos was so intense, the company’s been forced to yank its vehicles from the streets.

Play video content AP/@FSkindness via Spectee

Waymo’s now issued a statement saying their cars are still running in L.A. -- but with the coordination and guidance of the LAPD, they’ve decided to pull out of downtown "out of an abundance of caution" after the fiery attacks.

As you can see from the pics and vids ... this wasn’t some one-off vandalism -- it was full-blown destruction, with flames shooting out of Waymo cars like an apocalyptic nightmare.

Waymos weren’t the only casualties -- property was destroyed as violence erupted with thousands of people flooding the streets Sunday for a third straight day of protests against ICE raids targeting undocumented immigrants.

President Trump ordered thousands of National Guard troops into L.A., with his Defense Secretary threatening to unleash Marines under the Insurrection Act. But Newsom hit back hard -- blasting Trump on MSNBC and brushing off threats of arrest if he dares block ICE raids.