TikTok Star Khaby Lame Detained by ICE for Overstaying Visa, Self-Deports to Italy

Khaby Lame, a famous TikTok star, was detained by ICE for overstaying the terms of his visa, and was forced to leave the country ... TMZ has confirmed.

We're told the 25-year-old viral star was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on June 6 at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

We're told Lame was granted voluntary departure the same day ... meaning he avoided deportation proceedings, but still had to pack his bags and bounce back home. Our DHS sources say he self-deported back to his home country of Italy.

The social media superstar -- who boasts over 162 million TikTok followers -- has spent a chunk of time stateside but apparently forgot his visa expiration date.

It's unclear exactly how long he overstayed, but ICE made it clear -- the U.S. government isn’t playing when it comes to visa violations..

