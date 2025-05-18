Joe Exotic's Husband Deported to Mexico After Prison Release

Joe Exotic's husband was released from prison and immediately deported to Mexico ... TMZ has learned.

A rep for Joe tells us ... his 33-year-old husband, Jorge Marquez Flores, was deported to Mexico on Friday after being released from a Texas prison.

Jorge's deportation comes one day after the "Tiger King" star posted on his social media that Jorge was taken to an ICE Detention Center for his hearing to either stay in America or go back to Mexico. Ultimately, he was sent back to Mexico hours later, we're told.

Joe and Jorge got engaged in October 2024. They went on to get married behind bars in April. "Never been more proud of someone. Meet my husband, Jorge Flores Maldonado," Joe wrote on social media.

Jorge was serving time for immigration-related issues while Joe is behind bars for 21 years for his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot targeting Carole Baskin.