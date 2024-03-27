Joe Exotic Rocking Longer Mullet in New Mug Shot

Joe Exotic is back in mullet mode ... so we see in a new mug shot.

Joe, who's been serving 21 years at a federal prison in Oklahoma for putting a hit out on Carole Baskin, took a road trip to Florida. We'll explain.

Joe had been transferred to a Florida jail so he could appear in court for a civil lawsuit involving a music dispute. A country singer named Vince Johnson claimed he had the rights to some songs Joe played in "Tiger King."

Joe was rebooked at the Santa Rosa County jail this week so he could appear in court. It's standard operating procedure for the jailers to take mug shots of all inmates during the intake process, so they did that with Joe.