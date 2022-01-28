'Tiger King' Joe Exotic Resentenced to 21 Years In Prison

Joe Exotic, will get out of prison earlier than expected -- but not as early as he had hoped -- the court just knocked one year off of his 22-year sentence.

A judge this past summer ruled the sentence for the murder-for-hire conviction was erroneous, because the trial court miscalculated the 2 charges on which Joe was convicted.

There was a chance the 22-year sentence would be reduced to 17 years, but that didn't happen. Rather, a federal appeals court just shaved a year off the 22-year sentence ... clearly not what Joe was hoping for.

Joe's serving time for allegedly trying to hire two men to kill his nemesis Carole Baskin, as well as crimes against animals. Baskin and her husband attended the hearing Friday as well.

Back in November, TMZ broke the news that Joe had been transferred from his prison in Texas to a facility in North Carolina … as he battled aggressive cancer and needed more medical attention. He originally requested to be let out of prison for treatment, but we don't yet know the decision on that.