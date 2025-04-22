'Tiger King' Joe Exotic Marries Prison BF Jorge Marquez Behind Bars in Texas

Love knows no boundaries -- nor bars -- 'cause Joe Exotic's just tied the knot in prison with fellow inmate Jorge Marquez, who's serving time for immigration-related issues.

The "Tiger King" star spilled the beans on IG Tuesday, sharing a pic with his much-younger hubby, all suited up for the big day, with the caption, "Never been more proud of someone. Meet my husband, Jorge Flores Maldonado."

There were a few congrats, but Joe seemed to anticipate some haters, so he threw in a warning in the comments -- "You know the rules. Be nice or get the 👢👢."

62-year-old Joe, AKA Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, and 33-year-old Jorge got engaged behind bars, and the Netflix star -- who is serving a 21-year prison sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot against a former professional rival -- shared the news on X back in October.

He also explained that despite Jorge’s reported immigration issues, he was working on getting him asylum -- otherwise, they’d both be heading out of America once they were out.

According to KOKH-TV in Oklahoma City, Flores is in federal prison for being in the U.S. illegally, and is set to be released this year.

Looks like Joe’s all in on Jorge. Just days earlier, he posted a tribute about how Jorge helped him through his current prostate cancer battle.