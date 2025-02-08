Celebrity Convicts' 2025 Super Bowl Prison Plans Revealed

The Super Bowl is nearly here ... and it seems like nearly everyone is gonna be watching ... even some of the most high-profile celebs in the clink.

TMZ has heard from a variety of sources how the Menendez brothers, Suge Knight, Joe Exotic and even Harvey Weinstein plan on enjoying the big game.

A source within the California Department of Corrections tells TMZ ... Erik and Lyle -- along with the rest of their pod -- are planning on making prison-style fajitas and pizza ... meaning using commissary ingredients.

The menu that day for Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego will be most helpful ... since it's chicken. There is no special meal offered by the DOC for the Super Bowl ... like there is on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

We also hear the brothers may have to watch the Super Bowl in Spanish ... since their prison yard has bad TV reception -- and not all channels come in clearly.

As for Suge ... who is at Richard J. Donovan along with the brothers ... we hear his plans will likely be to use the chicken for BBQ or just make burritos out of the commissary contents.

Then there's Joe Exotic ... he tells TMZ -- via email -- he plans to cozy up with his fiancé, fellow inmate Jorge Flores, for the big game ... adding, "We will be cooking our own lunch because the BOP is broke and can't afford a super bowl lunch like they used to because of all the theft and mismanagement."

Harvey Weinstein's rep Juda Engelmayer tells TMZ ... that the disgraced Hollywood mogul, currently locked up in the infirmary ward at Riker's Island in NYC, is going to kick back, feel normal and watch the Super Bowl on the TV.