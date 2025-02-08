Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Shares Superstitions Prior to Possible Super Bowl Three-Peat

Play video content TMZSports.com

Gracie Hunt believes she's a little bit superstitious ... and she is not taking any chances prior to her dad's NFL team possibly making history on Sunday!

TMZ caught up with the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt on Friday at Shaq's Fun House ... where she told us the family was excited and grateful for another Super Bowl appearance -- and she believes in "Chiefs magic."

But that's not all she believes in ... telling us she is a bit superstitious about the big game -- and is going to do what she did prior to the past couple of victories ... work out and pray.

Now, GH doesn't go so far as to say the praying determines the outcome of the game, despite no team in the NFL ever winning 3 consecutive Super Bowls ... but like they say, if it ain't broke!

Gracie is the 25-year-old daughter of the KC Chiefs owner and granddaughter of team founder Lamar Hunt ... and she was crowned Miss Kansas USA back in 2021, and became a semi-finalist in the Miss USA competition.

Also worth noting ... Gracie has often been outspoken about faith and religion, and sometimes her controversial views -- such as during last year's controversy surrounding Harrison Butker's sexist comments about gender roles, when she came out to his defense.

In the middle of the controversy, Grace said on "Fox & Friends" ... "I really respect Harrison and his Christian faith and what he’s accomplished on and off the field."