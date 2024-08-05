Harrison Butker Becomes Highest-Paid Kicker In NFL After New Extension

The Kansas City Chiefs are standing behind Harrison Butker in the short term and for years to come ... 'cause the two sides just agreed to a massive $25.6 million contract extension -- months after he came under fire for polarizing comments made during a commencement speech.

The former seventh-round pick negotiated the four-year contract himself ... making the 29-year-old the highest-paid kicker in the NFL. Butker is now tied to the organization through 2028 and will look to help the Chiefs in their quest for a Super Bowl three-peat.

The contract extension comes three months following his controversial grad speech at Benedictine College -- a Catholic school in Atchison, Kansas -- in which he shared his views on the LGBTQ community, abortion and women being homemakers

While many online were furious with his remarks -- some even calling for his release -- people close to the kicker stuck by him ... including those within the Chiefs organization, like team heiress Gracie Hunt.

"I know Harrison," Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes said amid the controversy. "I've known Harrison for seven years. I judge him by the character that he shows every single day and that's a good person."

Butker also made the situation awkward for his teammate, Travis Kelce ... as he evoked the name of his girlfriend -- Taylor Swift -- during the speech. Kelce said he cherishes Butker as a teammate, but couldn't agree with most of his opinions.

"When it comes down to his views and what he said at the [Benedictine College] commencement speech, you know, those are his," Kelce added. "I can't say I agree with the majority of it -- or, just about any of it outside of just him loving his family and his kids."

