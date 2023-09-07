Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Wears Sexy Team 'Fit Before NFL Season Opener

The NFL is officially back ... and Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt threw on a sexy team outfit to celebrate the momentous occasion!!!

The daughter of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt put on some K.C. bikini bottoms and a crop-top jersey to show her support for her team as Patrick Mahomes and the guys get set to take on the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night.

Along with two photos of the 'fit, the 24-year-old model wrote in a caption ... "Today’s the day!🙌🏼"

"It’s felt like a drought without football.🌵," she added. "Who’s ready for the regular season?!🙋🏼‍♀️🏈"

Of course, showing some skin along with support for her squad is nothing new for Gracie ... just a few months ago, she posted a couple of steamy photos of herself rockin' a K.C. bikini in the snow to gear up for the Chiefs' playoff game against the Jaguars.