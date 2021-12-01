K.C. Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Places Top 16 In Miss USA Pageant
Gracie Hunt Chiefs Heiress Places Top 16 ... In Miss USA Pageant
12/1/2021
Gracie Hunt -- daughter of K.C. Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt -- competed in the Miss USA Pageant Monday night ... and she finished in the top 16!!
The 22-year-old, who won the title of Miss Kansas back in April, competed in the event ... following in her mother's footsteps.
Today I got to take the field as Miss Kansas USA representing #PageantryReimagined as the team I’ve always cheered for cheered for me. Best. Day. Ever. Biggest heartfelt thank you to the Kingdom! 👑💞#PageantryReimagined #MissU #MUSA #NFL #Football #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/061lv6fvYs— Gracie Hunt (@gracelynhunt) November 7, 2021 @gracelynhunt
FYI, Tavia Hunt was crowned Miss Kansas USA in 1993 ... and played an instrumental role in influencing and grooming her daughter as the heiress to the throne, literally.
“I can’t express how much I love you. Thank you for your wisdom, sacrifices, and all of effort you’ve poured into walking this journey alongside me. Thank you for being my role model and best friend. I wouldn’t be here today without you. @Taviahunt,” Hunt wrote.
And, even though she didn't walk away with the crown ... Gracie certainly represented herself well at the pageant, one of the most competitive in the world.
Gracie posted a video from the show ... showing off several different looks she rocked during the competition.
In addition to her success in pageants, Gracie was also a promising soccer player back in the day but had her athletic career derailed by injuries.
With the pageant officially behind her, Hunt made sure to show appreciation for her fans saying ... "Thank you to everyone who lifted me and supported me on my pageant journey. I’m grateful to God for the opportunity and experience."
"I wouldn’t change one thing about my preparation or performance. Thank you for your incredible love and support. Congratulations to Miss Kentucky and good luck as you head to Miss Universe tomorrow. The USA is well represented. My heart and arms are open as I welcome whatever comes next.🙏🏼🤍"