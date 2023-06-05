Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Emotional After Norma Hunt's Death, 'Heart Is Broken'

Gracie Hunt is heartbroken over the passing of her grandmother, Norma Hunt -- saying in an emotional note on Monday the matriarch of the Kansas City Chiefs was "an absolute legend."

Gracie shared the message on her Instagram page one day after the Chiefs announced Norma had died at 85 years old.

"My Mimi Norma was an absolute legend," Gracie wrote. "The only woman to see all 58 Super Bowls. With a precious Texas accent, she was humble, beautiful, brilliant, hilarious, joyful, fun and fierce. She was an eternal optimist, the best cheerleader and so much more."

"She was extraordinary," Gracie added.

The daughter of Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt shared several photos of her and Norma as part of the post ... including one that showed the two holding hands during the 2020 Super Bowl, which the Chiefs won.

"My heart is broken," Gracie said, "but I know she's in Heaven with her Savior, and reunited with the love of her life. And they're probably smiling up at Jesus and down at the Chiefs at the White House today."

Kansas City star Patrick Mahomes also mourned Norma's passing on Sunday ... writing in a tweet that she "was the best."

"Glad to be a part of this special organization she help build," the quarterback said. "She will be missed! Prayers to the entire Hunt family. 🙏🏽💔"

Tonight, Union Station features darkened exterior lighting with our east and west arches illuminated in Chiefs' red and the fountain lit in red and gold as we mourn the passing of Norma Hunt. We honor Norma's legacy of commitment to our community and celebrate her tremendous… pic.twitter.com/DE2DsAXfif — Union Station KC (@UnionStationKC) June 5, 2023 @UnionStationKC

Kansas City Union Station also paid tribute to Norma on Sunday by lighting the outdoor fountain in Chiefs colors.