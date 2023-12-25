Celebrity Convicts' 2023 Christmas Day Prison Meals Revealed

America's most famous prisoners won't be home for Christmas ... but that doesn't mean it's just another day behind bars ... look no further than their prison menus.

TMZ did some digging, and celebrity convicts are being served traditional Christmas fare ... like Cornish hens.

Here's a breakdown of their Xmas spreads:

Derek Chauvin at Arizona's FCI Tucson:

-- Herbed Cornish hens, cornbread dressing, garlic cheese potatoes, whole kernel corn, chicken gravy, whole wheat bread, holiday dessert

R. Kelly at North Carolina's FCI Butner Medium I

-- Cornish Hens, cream of broccoli, cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet potatoes, glazed carrots, dinner rolls, pecan pie

Josh Duggar at Texas' FCI Seagoville

-- Baked Cornish hen, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, dinner rolls, cheese and rice casserole, holiday pies

Julie Chrisley at Kentucky's FMC Lexington:

-- Roast turkey, baked candied yams with marshmallows, cornbread dressing, macaroni and cheese, cream gravy, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, pecan pie

Todd Chrisley at Florida's FPC Pensacola:

-- Baked ham, turkey, macaroni and cheese, green beans, cranberry sauce, whole wheat bread, fresh fruit, pie

Joe Exotic at Texas' FMC Fort Worth

-- Baked Cornish hens, bread stuffing, macaroni and cheese, carrots, chicken gravy, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, holiday pie

Harvey Weinstein at New York's Mohawk Correctional Facility:

-- Baked chicken breast, seasoned chicken gravy, steamed white rice, steamed kernel corn, dinner rolls, margarine, ice cream sundae

Tory Lanez at California Correctional Institution Tehachapi:

-- Pineapple glazed ham, carrot and pineapple salad, mashed potatoes, beef gravy, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, ice cream, blueberry crisp

These celeb convicts aren't just being treated to a special holiday spread, some prisons are offering special games and activities on Christmas Day.