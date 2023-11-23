Celebrity Convicts' 2023 Thanksgiving Prison Meals Revealed

America's most famous prisoners are chowing down on turkey and gravy this Thanksgiving ... but Tory Lanez, Todd and Julie Chrisley are about to find out what R. Kelly already knows ... the bird is better at home.

TMZ obtained prison menus from across the country, where celebrity convicts are being treated to your typical Thanksgiving staples ... turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce.

Here's a breakdown of their Turkey Day feasts:

Todd at Florida's FPC Pensacola:

-- Roast turkey, glazed ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, assorted pies

Julie at Kentucky's FMC Lexington:

-- Roast turkey or baked turkey ham, baked candied yams, cornbread dressing, macaroni and cheese, gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, pie

Tory at California Correctional Institution Tehachapi:

-- Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, cornbread dressing, diced carrots, dinner roll, green salad, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie

Suge Knight at San Diego's Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility:

-- Same menu as Tory

Harvey Weinstein at New York's Mohawk Correctional Facility

-- Roast turkey, gravy, dressing, whipped potatoes, sliced steamed carrots, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, ice cream sundae

R. Kelly at North Carolina's FCI Butner Medium I

-- Roast turkey, baked candied sweet potatoes, cornbread dressing, green beans, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, pumpkin pie

Josh Duggar at Texas' FCI Seagoville:

-- Roast turkey, glazed ham, cornbread dressing with turkey gravy, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, assorted pies

Joe Exotic at Texas' FMC Forth Worth:

-- Smoked turkey legs, cornbread stuffing, macaroni and cheese, sweet potato casserole, green beans, turkey gravy, dinner roll, pecan or sweet potato pie

In addition to all the traditional food, prisons are offering several activities on Thanksgiving Day.