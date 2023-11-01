Airbnb Offering Seat at Thanksgiving Table with Viral Grandma and Jamal

The viral texting mishap between a grandma and a teenager that's blossomed into a heartwarming Thanksgiving tradition ... can now be part of your holiday fun, as Airbnb offers a chance to join them at the table!

Jamal Hinton's story became a sensation 7 years ago -- when he was just a teen -- and got a text inviting him to Wanda Dench's Thanksgiving feast. The text was intended for Wanda's grandson, but after she and Jamal chatted, he ended up attending.

The 2 have been reuniting on the holiday every year since, and they're teaming up with Airbnb this time around to give someone else the chance to join in on the fun ... by co-hosting a 1-night stay at Wanda's home in Arizona for the Monday before Thanksgiving!

The 2 lucky guests will have a seat at their annual dinner, fixed with everyone's favorite holiday dishes ... and will be able to partake in fun things like playing board games, watching movies, and cozying up by the fire with some cider or hot cocoa.

Those who secure the booking will also take part in Wanda and Jamal's annual selfie -- a high honor -- and exchange stories, experiences, and memories while creating new ones together.

Interested guests can request to book the overnight stay on November 14 at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT / 11 AM MST. The stay will cost only $16 -- a nod to the year Wanda and Jamal first spent the holiday together.