DiGiorno To Release Thanksgiving Pizza with Turkey, Gravy and Potato

Pizza with all the trimmings? ... that's what DiGiorno is planning this season -- a pie with turkey, gravy and potato -- and it's got a lot of people scratching their heads.

A few months after unveiling their controversial pickle and pineapple frozen pizzas, DiGiorno is back with another unusual limited-time pizza just in time for Thanksgiving.

Named the "DiGiorno Thanksgiving Pizza," the new Detroit-style pizza promises to "deliver all the Thanksgiving favorites in one bite, no matter how you slice it."

Basically, you can find all of your holiday season favorites on the rectangular base, complete with diced sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberries, crispy onions, creamy gravy sauce, and, of course, turkey.

As with any good pizza, this one also comes stuffed with a bunch of mozzarella and cheddar.

The Thanksgiving pizza is priced at $11.23 and will be sold online every Wednesday starting November 1 on a first come, first serve basis.

