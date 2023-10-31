Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

DiGiorno To Release Thanksgiving Pizza with Turkey, Gravy and Potato

DiGiorno Pizza Thanksgiving Pie on The Way Turkey, Gravy and Potato!!!

10/31/2023 8:59 AM PT
DiGiorno
DiGiorno

Pizza with all the trimmings? ... that's what DiGiorno is planning this season -- a pie with turkey, gravy and potato -- and it's got a lot of people scratching their heads.

A few months after unveiling their controversial pickle and pineapple frozen pizzas, DiGiorno is back with another unusual limited-time pizza just in time for Thanksgiving.

DiGiorno

Named the "DiGiorno Thanksgiving Pizza," the new Detroit-style pizza promises to "deliver all the Thanksgiving favorites in one bite, no matter how you slice it."

Stars Eating Pizza
Launch Gallery
STARS WITH SLICES Launch Gallery
Instagram

Basically, you can find all of your holiday season favorites on the rectangular base, complete with diced sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberries, crispy onions, creamy gravy sauce, and, of course, turkey.

Stars With Turkeys -- Happy Thanksgiving!
Launch Gallery
Stars Giving The Bird! Launch Gallery

As with any good pizza, this one also comes stuffed with a bunch of mozzarella and cheddar.

The Thanksgiving pizza is priced at $11.23 and will be sold online every Wednesday starting November 1 on a first come, first serve basis.

Thanksgiving Pizza ...

So we gotta ask ... would you?

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later