Trae Tha Truth Plans Month of Giving and Inmate Visits, Z-Ro Charges Dropped

Trae Tha Truth is getting back to his philanthropic power moves ... fully furnishing a Houston woman's home -- the first of many such upgrades -- and planning to uplift inmates' spirits later this month.

Trae tells TMZ Hip Hop ... he treats each month like a holiday when it comes to charitable donations, but he's already shifting into overdrive for this holiday season.

He recently visited men and women locked up at the Harris County Jail and is planning to return and deliver them Thanksgiving-style food in the upcoming weeks!!!

As for citizens on the outside, Trae says he'll be passing out food, and has partnered with Bel Furniture once again to boost the quality of life for less fortunate families.

Trae tells us he's keenly aware too many people live in this country without a proper support system, which is why he's stepping in to fill that gap.

He feels it's his God-appointed mission to use his strength to help those in need ... even if it means personal sacrifices, like making music.

Trae nearly broke a 3-year drought of releasing albums while focusing on everyone else, but he says he was able to lock in to create his most recent LP, "Stuck In Motion," which dropped a couple weeks ago.

He admits it's not easy being both selfless and selfish, which making an album often requires of an artist ... but says he's thankful to be a rapper again, especially now that his assault charges following his street scuffle with former collaborator Z-Ro have been dropped!!!

TMZ Hip Hop broke the story ... Trae allegedly assaulted Z-Ro during 50 Cent's H-Town weekend last year, but completed a diversion program to wipe the slate clean -- and he says he's planning to keep it that way.