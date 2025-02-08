Ice Spice Twerks for Super Bowl Party Crowd While Performing with Travis Scott

Ice Spice got into the theme of Super Bowl weekend when she set her backfield in motion ... twerking while performing Friday night in NOLA with Travis Scott.

Travis Scott & Ice Spice performed together at Uber’s Super Bowl party 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/nRItpc4VCZ — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) February 8, 2025 @nfr_podcast

The duo headlined The One Party by Uber ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday ... Ice was performing her own tracks, as well as "Oh Shhh..." -- her 2024 track that she did with Travis.

During the concert ... which was free for Uber One members ... Ice was recorded asking the crowd how they were doing mid-performance ... needless to say -- they went nuts.

Of course ... The One Party was not the only big blowout in the Big Easy last night for the Super Bowl ... Shaq also put on a massive gala!

The NBA icon held his big bash at Mardi Gras World -- about a mile from Bourbon Street -- where he once again ruled the DJ booth with sick beats, bumping them for the crowd.

FanDuel's Super Bowl Party Powered by Spotify was another bash packed with celebs ... which included Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker ... who were snapped making out.