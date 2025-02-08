Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Make Out at FanDuel Super Bowl Bash

Kourtney & Travis Barker SB Teams Aren't The Only Ones Scoring!!! Make Out Sesh at FanDuel Bash

Published
travis barker kourtney kardashian mainn getty
Getty

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made it clear the was going to be some scoring off the field ... after they were snapped making out Friday night at a Super Bowl bash.

travis barker kourtney kardashian sub getty swipe
Getty

The couple was snapped locking lips at FanDuel's Super Bowl Party Powered by Spotify ... both dressed in black -- mouths agape.

Celebs Partying at FanDuel's Super Bowl Party by Spotify
Launch Gallery
Celebs Partyin' In NOLA! Launch Gallery

Not clear if it was getting as hot and heavy for other partygoers ... but among the mix of guests was Anderson .Paak, Dillon Francis, Karrueche Tran, Rob Gronkowski, Flavor Flav, Brianna LaPaglia, Tyreek Hill, Offset, Kayla Nicole, Paul Pierce, Saweetie, Gabrielle Union, Teyana Taylor, and many more.

jessica alba sub getty swipe.
Getty

Also worth highlighting, Jessica Alba made an appearance -- TMZ broke the story, Jessica officially filed for divorce earlier Friday from Cash Warren.

Shaquille O'Neal at Shaq's Fun House at Mardi Gras World
Launch Gallery
DJ Diesel!!! Launch Gallery
Getty

Of course ... that was not the only rockin' gala in the Big Easy last night for the Super Bowl ... Shaq also put on a massive bash!

The NBA icon held his big bash at Mardi Gras World -- about a mile from Bourbon Street -- where he once again ruled the DJ booth with sick beats, bumping them for the crowd.

020825_shaq-kal
at the fun house
TMZSports.com

TMZ caught up with Shaq at the party ... where he talked ball with us ... namely "big man" Mark Williams heading to the Lakers as a center, joining the ranks of LeBron James and now Luka Doncic.

Celebs Partying at Shaq's Fun House in NOLA
Launch Gallery
Celebs At The Fun House Launch Gallery

Celebs bumping at Shaq's party included Steph Mi, Adam Ray, Bert Kreischer, Flo Rida, Tech N9ne, Grace O'Malley, DeSean Jackson, Don Lemon, Tianna Robillard, Louis Tomlinson, Sexyy Red, Gracie Hunt & Ava Hunt, Dale Moss, Madison Brodsky, Hunter Fieri and Tara Bernstein.

related articles