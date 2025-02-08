Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Make Out at FanDuel Super Bowl Bash
Kourtney & Travis Barker SB Teams Aren't The Only Ones Scoring!!! Make Out Sesh at FanDuel Bash
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made it clear the was going to be some scoring off the field ... after they were snapped making out Friday night at a Super Bowl bash.
The couple was snapped locking lips at FanDuel's Super Bowl Party Powered by Spotify ... both dressed in black -- mouths agape.
Not clear if it was getting as hot and heavy for other partygoers ... but among the mix of guests was Anderson .Paak, Dillon Francis, Karrueche Tran, Rob Gronkowski, Flavor Flav, Brianna LaPaglia, Tyreek Hill, Offset, Kayla Nicole, Paul Pierce, Saweetie, Gabrielle Union, Teyana Taylor, and many more.
Also worth highlighting, Jessica Alba made an appearance -- TMZ broke the story, Jessica officially filed for divorce earlier Friday from Cash Warren.
Of course ... that was not the only rockin' gala in the Big Easy last night for the Super Bowl ... Shaq also put on a massive bash!
The NBA icon held his big bash at Mardi Gras World -- about a mile from Bourbon Street -- where he once again ruled the DJ booth with sick beats, bumping them for the crowd.
TMZ caught up with Shaq at the party ... where he talked ball with us ... namely "big man" Mark Williams heading to the Lakers as a center, joining the ranks of LeBron James and now Luka Doncic.
Celebs bumping at Shaq's party included Steph Mi, Adam Ray, Bert Kreischer, Flo Rida, Tech N9ne, Grace O'Malley, DeSean Jackson, Don Lemon, Tianna Robillard, Louis Tomlinson, Sexyy Red, Gracie Hunt & Ava Hunt, Dale Moss, Madison Brodsky, Hunter Fieri and Tara Bernstein.