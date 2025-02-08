Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Make Out at FanDuel Super Bowl Bash

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made it clear the was going to be some scoring off the field ... after they were snapped making out Friday night at a Super Bowl bash.

The couple was snapped locking lips at FanDuel's Super Bowl Party Powered by Spotify ... both dressed in black -- mouths agape.

Also worth highlighting, Jessica Alba made an appearance -- TMZ broke the story, Jessica officially filed for divorce earlier Friday from Cash Warren.

Of course ... that was not the only rockin' gala in the Big Easy last night for the Super Bowl ... Shaq also put on a massive bash!

The NBA icon held his big bash at Mardi Gras World -- about a mile from Bourbon Street -- where he once again ruled the DJ booth with sick beats, bumping them for the crowd.

Play video content TMZSports.com