Kourtney Kardashian Calls Khloé the 'Real Star' of Kardashian-Jenner Family

Kourtney Kardashian is getting honest about her family's talents ... calling out one sister in particular as the Kardashian-Jenners' "real star."

The Poosh founder was clearly feeling nostalgic on Sunday, as she took to Instagram and uploaded a sweet home video featuring younger versions of herself, Kim Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian singing along to Tiffany's cover of "I Think We're Alone Now."

In typical Kardashian fashion, the sisters were dressed to the nines in matching metallic gold outfits as they belted out the classic '80s tune.

Yet, as Kourtney aptly pointed out in the caption of her upload, one of the three sisters appeared more comfortable in front of the camera than the rest.

Check it out ... Khloé positioned herself front and center for the performance, in which she rocked a pair of decade-appropriate shades. The Good American founder didn't miss a single word, either ... she noticeably kept the microphone close to her mouth -- unlike Kim, who looked wildly uncomfortable amid the whole number.

Kourtney declared on IG ... "I think we all know who the real star is here and it rhymes with snowy."

It didn't take long for fans to co-sign Kourtney's declaration, as many rushed to the comments to sing Khloé's praises.

Khloé even seemed to agree, writing among the glowing reviews ... "IKONIK."