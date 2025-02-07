Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jessica Alba Files for Amicable Divorce From Cash Warren, No Prenup

Published | Updated
jessica alba and cash warren getty 3
Getty

Jessica Alba has filed for divorce from Cash Warren ... and speaking of cash, sources in the know tell TMZ, there's no prenup.

Jessica and Cash announced their split back in January, but they made it official Friday. Jessica filed her docs, with the help of disso queen Laura Wasser, and Cash filed immediately thereafter with the help of attorney Adam Lipsic. His docs mirror hers.

012225_jessica_alba_cash_warren_may_2018_kal MAY 2018
DINNER DATE AT CRAIGS
TMZ.com

Our sources say the divorce is "extremely amicable."  They're both asking for joint physical and legal custody of their kids, ages 16, 13 and 7.

jessica alba honest co sub getty swipe
Getty

As for their assets, it's all community property ... and there's A LOT. Jessica's Honest Company is valued at $623 million. As for Cash, he co-founded Pair of Thieves -- an underwear and sock company -- and it's valued at around $100 million, but one of our sources says it's worth way more than that. There are many other assets as well.

cash warren son backgrid sub swipe
Backgrid

Cash was out and about Tuesday with one of his kids -- without his wedding ring -- and he looked chill.

J&C list the date of separation as December 27.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Together
Launch Gallery
Jessica & Cash -- Happier Times Launch Gallery
Getty

They married in 2008. In Hollywood, that's a pretty solid run ...

